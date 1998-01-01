Space Newsfeed

You should be aware that when you use our website we may collect information by using 'cookies'.

Cookies are small bits of text that are downloaded to your computer or mobile device when you visit a website. Your browser sends these cookies back to the website every time you visit the site again, so it can recognise you and can then tailor what you see on the screen.

Cookies are an important part of the internet. They make using websites much smoother and affect lots of the useful features of websites. Cookies enable us to identify your device, or you when you have logged in. We use cookies that are strictly necessary to enable you to move around the site or to provide certain basic features. We also use cookies to help us to improve the performance of our website to provide you with a better user experience. We don’t sell the information collected by cookies.

One of our advertisers, Google Adsense, uses cookies to tailor ads serves to users based on individual user's previous browsing history.

We also use Google Analytics to provide stastistics on the usage of the site. Google Analytics uses cookies to track visits to our website and to provide us with statistical data.

You can change the way your browser accepts cookies by changing your browser's privacy settings.

By continuing to use our site you agree to our use of cookies.